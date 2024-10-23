A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Wintrust Finl Through 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Wintrust Finl, revealing an average target of $130.2, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.66% increase from the previous average price target of $125.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Wintrust Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $126.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $136.00 $131.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wintrust Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wintrust Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wintrust Finl analyst ratings.

Get to Know Wintrust Finl Better

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.

Wintrust Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Wintrust Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.56% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wintrust Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Wintrust Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WTFC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WTFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.