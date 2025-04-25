A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Williams-Sonoma Through 13 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Williams-Sonoma, revealing an average target of $188.23, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $131.00. This current average has increased by 0.58% from the previous average price target of $187.15.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Williams-Sonoma among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Bradley Thomas |Keybanc |Maintains |Overweight | $181.00|$181.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $220.00|$220.00 | |Oliver Wintermantel |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $175.00|$180.00 | |Zachary Fadem |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $170.00|$195.00 | |Jonathan Matuszewski|Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $208.00|$226.00 | |Seth Basham |Wedbush |Lowers |Neutral | $170.00|$190.00 | |Christopher Horvers |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $168.00|$153.00 | |Michael Lasser |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $165.00|$140.00 | |Simeon Gutman |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $185.00|$195.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Outperform | $220.00|$230.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $230.00|$230.00 | |Seth Sigman |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $131.00|$123.00 | |Kate McShane |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $224.00|$170.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams-Sonoma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Williams-Sonoma's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Williams-Sonoma Better

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (154 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and GreenRow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams-Sonoma's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams-Sonoma displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Williams-Sonoma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

