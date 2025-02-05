A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Western Union Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Western Union (NYSE:WU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.75, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.51% lower than the prior average price target of $11.75.

The standing of Western Union among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $13.00

About Western Union

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 600,000 outside agents. The company handled over 270 million transactions in 2023 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

Western Union: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Western Union faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.63% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Union's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Union's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 48.43% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Western Union's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

