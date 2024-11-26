A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Western Digital Through 12 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $91.83, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 1.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $90.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Western Digital is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $83.00 $75.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $94.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $95.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Western Digital's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Western Digital's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Digital analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

A Deep Dive into Western Digital's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Western Digital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 48.91% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WDC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WDC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.