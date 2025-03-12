A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Voyager Therapeutics Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Voyager Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $18.93, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $5.73. This current average represents a 21.13% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Voyager Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Pete Stavropoulos Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $5.73 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Voyager Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Voyager Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Voyager Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is a gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. It focuses on neurological diseases where an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, gene therapy approach that either increases or decreases the production of a specific protein can slow or reduce the symptoms experienced by patients, and therefore have a clinically meaningful impact. The company's gene therapy platform TRACER enables to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver AAV-based gene therapies that have the potential to provide durable efficacy following a single administration. Its pipeline of programs include, Anti-tau Antibody (VY-TAU01), SOD1 Silencing Gene Therapy (siRNA), FXN Gene Therapy among others.

A Deep Dive into Voyager Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Voyager Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 433.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Voyager Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -36.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voyager Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Voyager Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

