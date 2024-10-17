A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Victoria's Secret Through 15 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 2 1 3M Ago 0 1 1 2 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.73, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.93% from the previous average price target of $21.20.

A clear picture of Victoria's Secret's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Hold $26.00 $20.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $19.00 $17.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $27.00 $24.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $17.00 $15.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Victoria's Secret's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Victoria's Secret's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Victoria's Secret's Background

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Key Indicators: Victoria's Secret's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Victoria's Secret's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

