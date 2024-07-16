A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vericel Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vericel, revealing an average target of $55.5, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has increased by 0.91% from the previous average price target of $55.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Vericel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $56.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Buy $55.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vericel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vericel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vericel's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Vericel: A Closer Look

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Vericel: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Vericel's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for VCEL

