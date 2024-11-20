A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Valvoline Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.25, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 3.04% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $46.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Valvoline is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $46.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $46.00 $48.00 Thomas Wendler Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $49.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Valvoline's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Valvoline Better

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Valvoline: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Valvoline showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.01% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valvoline's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 55.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.33. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

