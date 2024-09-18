A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On US Foods Hldg Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.5, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.59% from the previous average price target of $64.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of US Foods Hldg by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $66.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of US Foods Hldg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of US Foods Hldg's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on US Foods Hldg analyst ratings.

Discovering US Foods Hldg: A Closer Look

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor. us Foods distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash-and- carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. The company generates majority of the revenue from Meats and seafood products.

Financial Milestones: US Foods Hldg's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: US Foods Hldg's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: US Foods Hldg's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Foods Hldg's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.98.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for USFD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 CL King Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for USFD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.