A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On U.S. Bancorp Through 8 Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.12, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.21% lower than the prior average price target of $58.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of U.S. Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $59.00 $60.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $63.00 $62.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Hold $54.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $61.00 $57.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $62.00 $66.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $57.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of U.S. Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into U.S. Bancorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on U.S. Bancorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind U.S. Bancorp

With assets of around $680 billion, U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest regional banks in the US with its footprint in 26 states. The bank's branch network is mostly in the midwestern and western markets. U.S. Bancorp has a comprehensive product set, with offerings in retail and commercial banking, credit cards, mortgages, payment services, trust, and wealth services.

U.S. Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, U.S. Bancorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.68% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, U.S. Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for USB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Odeon Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for USB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.