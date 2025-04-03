A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Uber Technologies Through 18 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $88.44, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has decreased by 2.68% from the previous average price target of $90.88.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00 Andrew Cheng KGI Securities Announces Neutral $78.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $92.00 $98.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $82.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $114.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $82.00 $98.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 57.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 14.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

