A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Truist Finl Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.33, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A 7.49% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $49.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Truist Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Scott Siefers |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $41.00|$45.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $43.00|$50.00 | |Vivek Juneja |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $42.00|$48.00 | |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$52.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $44.00|$51.00 | |David George |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $52.00|$48.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Truist Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Truist Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Truist Finl's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Truist Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

