A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Truist Finl Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.38, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $40.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.16% increase from the previous average price target of $41.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Truist Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $47.00 $43.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $43.00 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $44.00 - Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Hold $41.00 $40.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.50 $39.50 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $43.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Truist Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Truist Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Truist Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Truist Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Truist Finl analyst ratings.

Delving into Truist Finl's Background

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Truist Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Truist Finl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Truist Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Truist Finl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.22. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TFC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.