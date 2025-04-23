A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Triumph Financial Through 6 Analysts

Ratings for Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $67.17, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.52% lower than the prior average price target of $77.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Triumph Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Hal Goetsch |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $55.00|$65.00 | |Gary Tenner |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $56.00|$68.00 | |Timothy Switzer |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $56.00|$68.00 | |Timothy Switzer |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $74.00|$80.00 | |Gary Tenner |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $82.00|$100.00 | |Timothy Switzer |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Underperform | $80.00|$85.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Triumph Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Triumph Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Triumph Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Triumph Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Triumph Financial Better

Triumph Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The company has four reportable segments namely Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Intelligence. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services with revenue derived from factoring services, The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division which provides a presentment, audit and payment solution to Shipper, Broker, and Factor clients in the trucking industry and The Intelligence segment includes to turn the over-the-road trucking data collected through the services into actionable insights for their customers.

Triumph Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Triumph Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.34% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Triumph Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Triumph Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Triumph Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Triumph Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

