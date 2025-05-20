A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Trip.com Group Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Trip.com Group, presenting an average target of $77.0, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.33% increase from the previous average price target of $76.75.

The standing of Trip.com Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Kopelman TD Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $67.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $75.00 $80.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trip.com Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trip.com Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Trip.com Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its online platform, but the company also maintains offline call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Trip.com Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trip.com Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.43% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Trip.com Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trip.com Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trip.com Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Trip.com Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

