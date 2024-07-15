A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Trane Technologies Through 13 Analysts

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trane Technologies, revealing an average target of $342.0, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $295.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.36% from the previous average price target of $315.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Trane Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $360.00 $344.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $385.00 $380.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $310.00 $295.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $380.00 $354.00 Markus Mittermaier UBS Raises Buy $375.00 $330.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $300.00 $247.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $295.00 $281.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $366.00 $355.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Raises Buy $360.00 $325.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $326.00 $287.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $320.00 $310.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $325.00 $280.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $344.00 $315.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trane Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Trane Technologies: A Closer Look

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Trane Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Trane Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Trane Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

