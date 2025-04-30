A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ThredUp Through 4 Analysts

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ThredUp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 50.0% increase from the previous average price target of $3.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of ThredUp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $6.00 $3.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $6.00 $3.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ThredUp compared to the broader market.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ThredUp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ThredUp compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ThredUp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ThredUp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from United States.

ThredUp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ThredUp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 54.78% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ThredUp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ThredUp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

