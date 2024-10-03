A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On TeraWulf Through 6 Analysts

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.25, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 1.23% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.34.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of TeraWulf by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $6.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $5.00 $4.20 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $6.50 $6.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TeraWulf's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TeraWulf's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TeraWulf Better

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 130.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -31.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

