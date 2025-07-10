A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Teradyne Through 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.17, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.34% lower than the prior average price target of $102.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Teradyne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $80.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $74.00 $68.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $105.00 $90.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $133.00 $155.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $92.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $69.00 $81.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teradyne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Discovering Teradyne: A Closer Look

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Teradyne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Teradyne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.31% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradyne's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradyne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

