A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On T. Rowe Price Gr Through 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $110.7, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average represents a 5.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $117.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T. Rowe Price Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $108.00 $115.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $99.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $112.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $118.00 $123.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $112.00 $122.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $102.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $121.00 $120.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $123.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Underweight $86.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of T. Rowe Price Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of July 2024, the firm had $1.587 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving just under 9% of its AUM from overseas.

Financial Insights: T. Rowe Price Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

