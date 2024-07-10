A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sunstone Hotel Invts Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sunstone Hotel Invts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 5.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Sunstone Hotel Invts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keegan Carl Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $12.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunstone Hotel Invts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunstone Hotel Invts's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Sunstone Hotel Invts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. Sunstone's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Sunstone Hotel Invts: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sunstone Hotel Invts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.79% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunstone Hotel Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sunstone Hotel Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

