A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sun Communities Through 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $144.5, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.78% increase from the previous average price target of $135.33.

The standing of Sun Communities among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $123.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $149.00 $144.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $144.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $143.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $138.00 $127.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $137.00 $131.00

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 666 properties, which includes 351 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 136 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Financial Insights: Sun Communities

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sun Communities's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.09% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Sun Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

