A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Steris Through 5 Analysts

Steris (NYSE:STE) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $265.8, along with a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $250.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.75% from the previous average price target of $253.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Steris by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $276.00 $260.00 David Windley Jefferies Announces Hold $263.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $240.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $280.00 $265.00 Steven Etoch Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steris. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Steris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Steris's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Steris Better

Steris is an Ireland-domiciled medical technology company focused on sterilization services and infection prevention. The company is the global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals around the world. Steris also sells sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment and supplies for use by care provider facilities and in biopharma manufacturing sites. Domiciled in the United States before its inversion to Ireland, the firm derives approximately 70% of its revenue from Healthcare Services, 19% from Applied Sterilization Technologies, or AST, and 11% from life sciences services after the divestment of its dental products business.

Understanding the Numbers: Steris's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steris displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steris's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steris's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steris's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steris's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

