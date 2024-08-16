A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Spirit Airlines Through 7 Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 0 4 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 2 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2.46, with a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. Highlighting a 23.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.21.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Spirit Airlines by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $2.25 $2.50 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Sell $2.75 $3.50 Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Sell $2.00 - Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.75 $3.25 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $2.50 $3.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $3.00 $4.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Sell $2.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spirit Airlines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spirit Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Spirit Airlines's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Spirit Airlines analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge. Flight crews are entirely interchangeable across all aircraft, and maintenance and other support services are simplified due to not having an overly complex fleet. The company has one operating segment, air transportation, owing to its system wide route structure. It may decide to expand its network if a market is underserved or overpriced. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Spirit Airlines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Spirit Airlines faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spirit Airlines's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spirit Airlines's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Spirit Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SAVE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Susquehanna Downgrades Positive Neutral Jan 2022 MKM Partners Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SAVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.