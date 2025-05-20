A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Snowflake Through 31 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 31 analysts have released ratings for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 9 8 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Snowflake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $208.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.92% increase from the previous average price target of $204.93.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Snowflake by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $201.00 $201.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $190.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $175.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $215.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $192.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $200.00 $225.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $160.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $235.00 $230.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $225.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $215.00 $205.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $221.00 $210.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $228.00 $201.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $187.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $210.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $203.00 $190.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $215.00 $208.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $205.00 $186.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $205.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Snowflake's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snowflake analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Snowflake: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snowflake's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.37% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snowflake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

