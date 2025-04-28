A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On SiteOne Landscape Supply Through 9 Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $141.11, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. Experiencing a 5.69% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $149.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of SiteOne Landscape Supply among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |W. Andrew Carter |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $126.00|$145.00 | |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $106.00|$120.00 | |Jeffrey Stevenson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $125.00|$150.00 | |Collin Verron |Deutsche Bank |Announces |Hold | $135.00|- | |W. Andrew Carter |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $145.00|$140.00 | |Mike Dahl |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $136.00|$129.00 | |Damian Karas |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $182.00|$185.00 | |David Manthey |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $175.00|$183.00 | |W. Andrew Carter |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $140.00|$145.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into SiteOne Landscape Supply's Background

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

SiteOne Landscape Supply: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SiteOne Landscape Supply displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SiteOne Landscape Supply's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SiteOne Landscape Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

