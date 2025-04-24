A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Shift4 Payments Through 21 Analysts

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Shift4 Payments, presenting an average target of $120.57, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A 5.97% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $128.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Shift4 Payments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $100.00|$115.00 | |James Friedman |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $100.00|$140.00 | |Clarke Jeffries |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $113.00|$143.00 | |Hal Goetsch |BTIG |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$135.00 | |Adam Frisch |Evercore ISI Group |Announces |In-Line | $80.00|- | |John Davis |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $130.00|$140.00 | |John Coffey |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $110.00|$117.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $95.00|$125.00 | |John Davis |Raymond James |Announces |Strong Buy | $140.00|- | |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $115.00|$135.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $154.00|$154.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $107.00|$109.00 | |Peter Heckmann |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $124.00|$140.00 | |John Coffey |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $117.00|$120.00 | |Rayna Kumar |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $135.00|$142.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $125.00|$112.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $154.00|$116.00 | |Charles Nabhan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $125.00|$125.00 | |Clarke Jeffries |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $143.00|$120.00 | |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $135.00|$120.00 | |Nate Svensson |Deutsche Bank |Announces |Hold | $120.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Shift4 Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shift4 Payments analyst ratings.

Discovering Shift4 Payments: A Closer Look

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Breaking Down Shift4 Payments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Shift4 Payments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.74% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, Shift4 Payments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FOUR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.