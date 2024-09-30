A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On SharkNinja Through 5 Analysts

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $105.4, along with a high estimate of $128.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.23% increase from the previous average price target of $88.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SharkNinja is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $128.00 $97.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $102.00 $83.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $80.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SharkNinja compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SharkNinja's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SharkNinja's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

SharkNinja: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SharkNinja's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.39% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SharkNinja's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

