A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Shake Shack Through 17 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.65, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 4.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $120.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Shake Shack's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $110.00 $100.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Neutral $134.00 $112.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $95.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $105.00 $105.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $100.00 $105.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $140.00 $145.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $155.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $131.00 $154.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $97.00 $120.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $155.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $98.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Announces Buy $127.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shake Shack's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Shake Shack's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Shake Shack

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shake Shack's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Shake Shack's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shake Shack's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

