A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sempra Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sempra, revealing an average target of $81.8, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.12% from the previous average price target of $81.70.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sempra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $84.00 $83.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $84.00 $86.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $79.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Buy $79.00 $81.50 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $86.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sempra's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sempra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sempra's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sempra's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, Sempra adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

