A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Select Medical Hldgs Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has increased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $39.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Select Medical Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $39.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Select Medical Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Select Medical Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Select Medical Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Select Medical Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Select Medical Hldgs

Select Medical Holdings Corp is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centres are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 103 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,928 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 540 occupational health centers and 147 onsite clinics. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Select Medical Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Select Medical Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.44% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Select Medical Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Select Medical Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Select Medical Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.74.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

