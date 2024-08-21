A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Seacoast Banking Through 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.6, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 7.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.60.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Seacoast Banking by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $24.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $31.00 $27.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage and insurance services to customers across Florida, and through mobile and online banking solutions. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities.

Seacoast Banking: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Seacoast Banking's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seacoast Banking's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seacoast Banking's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Seacoast Banking's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

