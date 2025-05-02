A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Savers Value Village Through 5 Analysts

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.6, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 1.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Savers Value Village's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Savers Value Village's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Savers Value Village's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books, and other goods from its non-profit partners (NPPs), either directly from them or via on-site donations (OSDs) at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then processes, selects, prices, merchandise, and sells these items in its stores.

Financial Insights: Savers Value Village

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Savers Value Village's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

