A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sage Therapeutics Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.86, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.72%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Sage Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $8.00 $9.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $9.00 $26.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $4.00 $4.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sage Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sage Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sage Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sage Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Sage Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sage Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 337.08% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -788.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sage Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

