A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sabra Health Care REIT Through 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sabra Health Care REIT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.41% lower than the prior average price target of $19.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sabra Health Care REIT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $18.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $20.00 - Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sabra Health Care REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sabra Health Care REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sabra Health Care REIT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Sabra Health Care REIT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sabra Health Care REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.6% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Sabra Health Care REIT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SBRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SBRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.