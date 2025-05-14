A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ross Stores Through 15 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ross Stores and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $154.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average represents a 4.65% decrease from the previous average price target of $161.93.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Ross Stores's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $150.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $130.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $161.00 $166.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $146.00 - Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $163.00 $168.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $175.00 $190.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $175.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $165.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $156.00 $168.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $175.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $150.00 $175.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ross Stores's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ross Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ross Stores: A Closer Look

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates about 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Financial Insights: Ross Stores

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ross Stores's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ross Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

