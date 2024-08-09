A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ross Stores Through 11 Analysts

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ross Stores, presenting an average target of $163.36, a high estimate of $176.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Observing a 1.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $160.55.

The standing of Ross Stores among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $173.00 $176.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $160.00 $160.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $163.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $147.00 $145.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $176.00 $173.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $165.00 $155.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $161.00 $159.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $160.00 $160.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $160.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ross Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ross Stores's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The firm opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,750 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates nearly 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Ross Stores: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ross Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

