A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Rockwell Automation Through 8 Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rockwell Automation, presenting an average target of $281.0, a high estimate of $316.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.67%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Rockwell Automation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $256.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $250.00 $260.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Hold $290.00 $300.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $316.00 $322.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $260.00 $265.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $312.00 $320.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Neutral $260.00 $265.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $304.00 $310.00

Delving into Rockwell Automation's Background

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. The firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with SLB.

Breaking Down Rockwell Automation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Rockwell Automation's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rockwell Automation's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.15. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

