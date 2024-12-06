A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Robinhood Markets Through 28 Analysts

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) underwent analysis by 28 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 9 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 6 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Robinhood Markets and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 24.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Robinhood Markets's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $42.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $47.00 $30.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $40.00 $25.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $24.00 Mahika Sapra Bernstein Raises Outperform $51.00 $30.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $36.00 $30.00 John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $40.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $40.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $33.00 $30.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $23.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $21.00 $17.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $27.00 $27.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Robinhood Markets's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Robinhood Markets

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Robinhood Markets's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.4% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

