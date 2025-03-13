A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Riot Platforms Through 8 Analysts

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.31, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 1.72% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Riot Platforms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $16.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $13.50 $16.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $16.00 $11.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $23.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Riot Platforms's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Riot Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Riot Platforms analyst ratings.

Get to Know Riot Platforms Better

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Financial Insights: Riot Platforms

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Riot Platforms displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 80.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 95.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIOT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RIOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.