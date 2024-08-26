A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Rexford Industrial Realty Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty, revealing an average target of $53.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.00, the current average has increased by 6.0%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $51.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $47.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $54.00 - Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rexford Industrial Realty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rexford Industrial Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rexford Industrial Realty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Rexford Industrial Realty Better

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

Rexford Industrial Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for REXR

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jul 2021 Capital One Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jun 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for REXR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.