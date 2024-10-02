A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Revolve Gr Through 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Revolve Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.84% from the previous average price target of $20.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Revolve Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $17.00 $15.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $30.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $21.00 $20.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00

Delving into Revolve Gr's Background

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Breaking Down Revolve Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

