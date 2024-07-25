A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Renasant Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Renasant (NYSE:RNST) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Renasant and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.75% from the previous average price target of $33.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Renasant. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $34.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $33.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $33.00 $33.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $34.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Renasant. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Renasant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Renasant's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. With its community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The wealth management segment provides a range of services including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment. Renasant Corporation operates in the southern United States.

Financial Milestones: Renasant's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Renasant's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Renasant's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Renasant's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Renasant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

