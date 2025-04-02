A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Reinsurance Gr Through 10 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $245.4, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $216.00. Highlighting a 1.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $249.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Reinsurance Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $216.00 $250.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $237.00 $232.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $264.00 $263.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $263.00 $244.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $233.00 $245.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $242.00 $252.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $232.00 $227.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reinsurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Reinsurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Reinsurance Gr's Background

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Financial Insights: Reinsurance Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Reinsurance Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Reinsurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

