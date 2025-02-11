A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Regenxbio Through 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $32.14, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 16.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regenxbio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $38.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $36.00 $40.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regenxbio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Regenxbio

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Regenxbio's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Regenxbio's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.31% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -246.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

