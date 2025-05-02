A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Red Rock Resorts Through 12 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.33, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.29% lower than the prior average price target of $55.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Red Rock Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $44.00 $54.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $45.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00 Eric Ross JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $59.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $45.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $61.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $54.00 $50.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $61.00 $60.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Neutral $52.00 $44.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $60.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Red Rock Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Red Rock Resorts analyst ratings.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Financial Insights: Red Rock Resorts

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Red Rock Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 15.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for RRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.