A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Red Rock Resorts Through 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.91, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Highlighting a 3.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Red Rock Resorts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $47.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $62.00 - Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $44.00 $54.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $45.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00 Eric Ross JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $59.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $45.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Red Rock Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Red Rock Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Red Rock Resorts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Red Rock Resorts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Red Rock Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, Red Rock Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

