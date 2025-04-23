A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Quest Diagnostics Through 12 Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $183.25, with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 3.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $176.36.

The standing of Quest Diagnostics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Elizabeth Anderson |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $180.00|$175.00 | |Eric Coldwell |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $194.00|$191.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $189.00|$178.00 | |Jamie Clark |Redburn Atlantic |Announces |Buy | $195.00|- | |Eric Coldwell |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $191.00|$190.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Maintains |Neutral | $185.00|$185.00 | |Lisa Gill |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $180.00|$173.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $178.00|$177.00 | |Kevin Caliendo |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $170.00|$166.00 | |David Westenberg |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $180.00|$165.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $182.00|$172.00 | |Stephanie Davis |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $175.00|$168.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Quest Diagnostics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Quest Diagnostics Inc is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the us. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quest Diagnostics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

