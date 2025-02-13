A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Q2 Holdings Through 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.3, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $104.44, the current average has increased by 8.48%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Q2 Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $105.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $96.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Jon Vruwink Baird Raises Neutral $99.00 $89.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Arvind Ramnani Keybanc Announces Overweight $126.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Q2 Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Q2 Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Q2 Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Q2 Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Q2 Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Q2 Holdings's Background

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Q2 Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Q2 Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Q2 Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QTWO

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for QTWO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.