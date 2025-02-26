A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Public Service Enterprise Through 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.6, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.78% from the previous average price target of $90.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Public Service Enterprise's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $86.00 $85.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $100.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $93.00 $94.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $86.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Public Service Enterprise: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.37.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

